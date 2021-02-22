Honolulu to host International Rotary Convention in 2027

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The international Rotary Club convention was set to make its way to Honolulu in 2020, but due to the coronavirus pandemic, the annual gathering was canceled. Now, the Rotary Club says it will revisit plans to hold a convention in Hawaii, with a date set for June 5, 2027.

Held in a different city around the world each year, Rotary conventions bring members from all continents and communities together to learn from each other, share ideas and band together to deliver long-term solutions for the world’s most persistent humanitarian issues.

Approximately 20,000 Rotary members from 170 countries were expected to attend the international convention in Honolulu in 2020. The event itself was estimated to bring $35-40 million to the local economy.

“After canceling our convention in 2020 due to COVID-19, we are grateful to the citizens of Honolulu for welcoming us again in 2027,” said Rotary International President Holger Knaack. “As a global organization that values bringing people together, we look forward to sharing and celebrating our friendships, cultures and service in the spirit of Aloha.”

The Rotary Club of Honolulu says rebooking the convention in the aloha state was not a guarantee. Hawaii faced stiff international competition in the extensive bid process. The last time Hawaii hosted the Rotary International Convention was in 1969

“Beyond the incredible economic impact this convention will have, the people of Hawaii will be inspired by the humanitarian causes of Rotary International, to include promoting peace, fighting disease, providing clean water, saving mothers and children, supporting education, growing local economies and protecting the environment,” said John De Fries, President and CEO of the Hawaii Tourism Authority. “As a global community, Rotary members embody the values we cherish here, in Hawaii.”

The event is set to take place from June 5 to June 9 of 2027.