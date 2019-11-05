Honolulu to host Hawaii 2019 Rubik’s Cube Competition

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii 2019 speedcubing competition will be held in Honolulu at the DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel Alana Waikiki Beach on Saturday, November 16.

Registration starts at 9 a.m.

The tournament is sanctioned by the World Cube Association (WCA).

The WCA governs competitions for mechanical puzzles that are operated by twisting groups of pieces, commonly known as ‘twisty puzzles’.

The most famous of these puzzles is the Rubik’s Cube, invented in 1974 by Ernő Rubik of Hungary.

The WCA sanctions over 1,000 competitions every year, each of which is organized, staffed, and officiated by community volunteers.

At the event, competitors of all ages from across the world will show off their blazingly fast skills in a variety of solving disciplines from the classic 3x3x3 cube, to the larger 4x4x4 cube, to the 12-sided Megaminx puzzle, to solving one-handed and even blindfolded.

WCA Delegate Brandon Harnish stated, “I am thrilled to come back to Honolulu for the second-ever speedcubing competition in Hawaii. I’m excited to reconnect with local cubing community members, share in the fun, and with Craig’s help grow Hawaii’s cubing scene.”

Registration is currently open online at the WCA’s website, worldcubeassociation.org, with a limit of 70 competitors.

On-site registration will be open during the morning of the competition. The event is open and free to spectators.

Valet parking is $10 for competitors.