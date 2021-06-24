Honolulu to extend hours for renewing driver’s licenses, state IDs

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Extended hours for Oahu driver’s licensing centers and satellite city halls will begin on Thursday, July 1, to meet the growing public demand for renewals.

The Kapālama, Kapolei, Ko‘olau and Wai‘anae driver licensing centers will open at 7 a.m. for customers who need to renew driver’s licenses, learner’s permits and state identification cards.

The drivers licensing centers will stay open until 5 p.m., Monday through Friday.

The satellite city halls in Windward City, Hawaii Kai and Downtown will open at 7 a.m. on weekdays and will remain open until 5 p.m., except for the Downtown location which will close at 4 p.m. on weekdays.

Priority will be given to customers who make appointments through the AlohaQ reservation system. Click here for more information.