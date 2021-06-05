Honolulu to extend access to City pools

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The City of Honolulu is looking to allow greater access to some of its pools starting Monday, June 7.

Select pool facilities will be taking part in a pilot program that will extend access for lap swimming.

There will be no time limit for lane usage under the new procedures, and more than one person can occupy a lane at a time if they are in the same household.

The City will not be taking reservations and folks will have to wait outside the pool facility.

Pools at the following City parks will take part in the pilot program:

Booth District Park

K. Mark Takai Veterans Memorial Aquatics Center (half of the 20 lanes)

Kāne‘ohe District Park

Kapaolono Community Park

Makiki District Park

Mānana Neighborhood Park

Pālolo Valley District Park

Waikele Community Park

The program will be reviewed after a two-week period and Department of Parks and Recreation staff will monitor public comments, user behavior and preferences along with overall impacts to pools to determine if the pilot program is feasible.

Only lap swimming is allowed in City pools as of Saturday, June 5. Officials say allowing more diverse usage of City pools will take place in the near future.