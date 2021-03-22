City to adjust operating schedule in observance of Prince Kuhio Day

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Prince Kuhio Day is on Friday, March 26. In observation of the holiday, the City and County of Honolulu has announced a few adjustments to its operations.

City and County of Honolulu offices will be closed.

Emergency medical services, fire, lifeguard, medical examiner and police services will be available.

TheBus will operate on a state holiday schedule.

Refuse will be collected and transfer stations, convenience centers, H-POWER and the Waimanalo Gulch Sanitary Landfill will be open.

Parks and botanical gardens will be open.

Municipal golf courses will be open.

The Honolulu Zoo will be open.

The Neal S. Blaisdell Center box office will be closed.

People’s Open Markets will not be held.

All satellite city halls and driver licensing centers will be closed.

The following traffic and parking regulations will be in effect: