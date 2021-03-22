City to adjust operating schedule in observance of Prince Kuhio Day

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Prince Kuhio Day is on Friday, March 26. In observation of the holiday, the City and County of Honolulu has announced a few adjustments to its operations.
- City and County of Honolulu offices will be closed.
- Emergency medical services, fire, lifeguard, medical examiner and police services will be available.
- TheBus will operate on a state holiday schedule.
- Refuse will be collected and transfer stations, convenience centers, H-POWER and the Waimanalo Gulch Sanitary Landfill will be open.
- Parks and botanical gardens will be open.
- Municipal golf courses will be open.
- The Honolulu Zoo will be open.
- The Neal S. Blaisdell Center box office will be closed.
- People’s Open Markets will not be held.
- All satellite city halls and driver licensing centers will be closed.
The following traffic and parking regulations will be in effect:
- Parking will be restricted in Lanikai over the three-day holiday, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
- On-street parking will be free, except for the meters on Kalakaua Avenue along Queen Kapiolani Park, metered parking lots and meters on specific Waikiki streets.