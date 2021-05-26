Honolulu tickets for ‘Beyond Van Gogh’ go on sale Thursday

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Tickets are going on sale on Thursday, May 27, at 8 a.m. for a new immersive art exhibit in Honolulu.

“Beyond Van Gogh” opens on Friday, July 2, at the Hawaii Convention Center.

The exhibit plunges visitors into some of Vincent Van Gogh’s most famous paintings. From “Starry Night” to “Sunflowers,” the 3D experience aims to exhilarate the senses.

The exhibit will run through Sunday, Aug. 15.

Tickets range from around $23 for children to $45 for adults and $90 for a VIP package. Click here for more information.