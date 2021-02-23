Honolulu Theatre for Youth to offer in-person drama program for keiki

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu Theatre for Youth is set to launch its in-person drama programs this summer.

The theme for this year’s production is “a theatrical journey” and will focus on creative collaboration to bring a story to life.

Get Hawaii’s latest news sent to your inbox, click here to subscribe to News 2 You, a daily newsletter.

According to the theater, students will work together, devise and experience the creative process of bringing words on a page to life on stage.

The first program “Summer Drama Adventure” will be open to children ages 7 to 9. The second production “Tween Scene: The Rewrite” will be open to ages 10 to 13.

Due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, Honolulu Theatre for Youth says enrollment will be limited. The company is encouraging parents to register as soon as possible.

“We are so happy to once again offer in-person drama programs this coming summer,” shares Drama Education Director, Daniel A. Kelin, II. “A creative, play-building experience seems like a good antidote to the virtual lives we have been living. We look forward to welcoming young participants in safe and dramatically exciting ways that will help their imaginations run free.”

Both programs run from June 7 to July 2.

Classes will be held at Tenney Theatre at the Cathedral of St. Andrew Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Honolulu Theatre for Youth says tuition will be $595, but discounts are available for parents enrolling multiple siblings.

For more information or to register online, visit their website or call 839-9885. For registration questions, contact Tamara at edadmin@htyweb.org.