Honolulu Tattoo Expo receives $120K penalty from DOH

HONOLULU (KHON2) – The Hawaiii Department of Health, Food Safety Branch has issued a $120,000 administrative penalty to penalty to Erin N. Carillo and Thomas H. Hernandez, the promoters of the Honolulu Tattoo Expo.

DOH says Carillo and Hernandez aided and abetted 12 unlicensed tattoo artists to practice the occupation of tattooing at a public event at the Hawaii Convention Center on January 24 and 25.

The event was held at the Hawai’i Convention Center.

The promoters of the Honolulu Tattoo Expo aided and abetted the violation which requires any person that practices the art of tattooing to have a valid Hawaii State tattoo license to protect the public from blood-borne diseases. All licensed tattoo artists in Hawaii must show proof to the health department that they have attended and passed an OSHA-approved blood-borne pathogen transmission prevention class to receive a Hawaii State tattoo artist license.

The tattoo licensing requirement ensures tattoo artists have received formal course work in required aseptic techniques and practices to prevent the transmission of blood-borne diseases to their customers or themselves when tattooing.

On January 24, health department agents observed eight individuals without a valid Hawaii State tattoo license practicing the occupation of tattooing at the Honolulu Tattoo Expo. On January 25, agents observed four additional individuals without a valid license practicing the occupation of tattooing at the Expo.

“The complete disregard for public health rules placed the public at undue risk of contracting a bloodborne disease,” said Peter Oshiro, Food Safety Branch program manager.

“They placed profits above public health. We hope this maximum fine sends a strong message to tattoo expo operators that only those persons with a valid Hawaii State tattoo artist license may practice the occupation of tattooing in Hawaii.”

Hawai’i Revised Statutes allows the Department of Health to impose fines of up to $10,000 per violation. The health department has issued the maximum fine due to the expo operators’ open disregard for Hawai’i laws designed to protect public health.

The Honolulu Tattoo Expo is not affiliated in any way with the Pacific Ink and Art Expo (PIAE).