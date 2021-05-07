Honolulu Summer Fun registration opens Saturday

File – Children play while wearing masks during the pandemic-modified Summer Fun Program, June 8, 2020, Honolulu, Hawaii. (Honolulu Dept. of Parks and Recreation photo)

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Registration for the City and County of Honolulu’s Summer Fun program will open online for those who live from Hawaii Kai to Aiea on Saturday, May 8, at 9 a.m.

Registration opens for the rest of the Oahu on Saturday, May 15, at 9 a.m.

Parents are urged to create an account and input their child’s information using the Google Chrome browser before registration opens because spots are expected to be in high demand.

The program will run from Monday, June 7, through Tuesday, July 27, and will take place at 62 different parks on Oahu.

The program is completely free of charge.

Parents can click here to access the online registration system for the 2021 Summer Fun program.