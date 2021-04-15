Honolulu Summer Fun program returning to City parks in 2021

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The City and County of Honolulu’s Summer Fun program will return to City parks across Oahu on Monday, June 7, 2021.

The Summer Fun program will take place at 62 different parks on Oahu, and all are free of charge.

The director of the Department of Parks and Recreation (DPR) says 2021s program will be designed to bring children back to a social atmosphere.

“So we are doing a Summer Fun program, designed this year to bring kids back into socialization, to help them re-enter into group activities, to do it in a fun way, productive way, an enjoyable and a safe way.” Laura Thielen, Department of Parks and Recreation director

The program will run through Tuesday, July 27, not including the King Kamehameha Day and Independence Day holidays. DPR director Thielen said, a $50 allowance will be provided to each child for excursions.

“So we’re gonna be providing a $50 per child allowance to each of the programs to help supplement excursions that can be done in a safe manner,” Thielen said.

Registration opens on Saturday, May 8, at 9 a.m. for areas from Hawaii Kai to McCully. Registration opens for the rest of the island on Saturday, May 15, at 9 a.m.

Parents can click here to access the online registration system for the 2021 Summer Fun program.