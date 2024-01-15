HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu Star-Advertiser announced a potential change in ownership Monday morning on Jan. 15.

Check out what’s going on around the nation on our National News page

Its owner, Black Press LTD, based in British Columbia, entered a court-supervised restructuring to reduce debt and position the company for a sale, according to a press release. Once a deal is finalized by March 15, the Carpenter Media Group based in Natchez, Mississippi, will assume ownership of the newspaper.

“The newspaper business generally in the past several years has been on the decline and the Star-Advertiser is no different. Loss of circulation, layoffs, cutbacks. They’ve all affected the business,” stated Gerald Kato, former Star-Advertiser Reporter.

The publication said the decision aims to put “the company on stronger financial footing as well as additional expertise in journalism excellence,” per a statement.

“They’ve told us it was declining ad revenue that forced their hand to shrink the newsroom, but I don’t see how shrinking the newsroom is going to increase the quality of the product or increase our revenue,” said Kevin Knodell, Star-Advertiser Union Unit Chair.

The paper published its first edition nearly 14 years ago in 2010, but its history in local journalism goes back more than a century. Despite the possible new ownership, Star Advertiser’s publisher, Dennis Francis, said the community should stay confident it will continue receiving print and digital content.

Currently, there are no plans to change how the paper will operate, according to Francis. However, union workers are concerned about potential layoffs resulting from the deal.

“We’re not against the company. We are the company. We want this to be successful and these new buyers, we hope that they share our passion for telling these stories,” said Knodell.

A statement sent by Star-Advertiser’s publisher also read:

As is the case with any business, changes in future employment will be based on a

number of factors, including revenue performance and expected profit. While they’re sad to say ‘aloha’ to any team member who has been a part of their ʻohana, OPI continues to work efficiently so that the community receives the news and reach they rely on OPI to deliver. Dennis Francis, President and CEO of Oahu Publications, Inc. and publisher of the Honolulu Star-Advertiser

Download the free KHON2 app for iOS or Android to stay informed on the latest news

“Being the owner of a newspaper means having some commitment to the community,” stated Kato. “I hope they’re true to their word that they serve the community interest, expand news coverage, invest in the staff, and invest in innovations.”