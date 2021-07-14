Honolulu run of Beyond Van Gogh extended through September

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Beyond Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience, which opened on July 2, has extended its Honolulu run through September.

The exhibit features more than 300 of the artist’s pieces of work in modern three-dimensional presentations.

Teri Orton, general manager of the Hawai‘i Convention Center, said in a press release, “The Center’s Exhibit Hall has ample space for guests to safely socially distance and enjoy the artwork as it flows throughout the room. We are also offering entertainment and refreshments in our lobby so guests can stay and relax before and after the exhibit.”

More information and tickets for the exhibit can be found on the Van Gogh Honolulu website.