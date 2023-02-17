HONOLULU (KHON2) — Many people on the East side of Honolulu heard a loud boom and then a shake yesterday.

Many thought it was an earthquake, but according to the United States Geological Survey, there were no reported earthquakes during that time.

What sounded like a freight train and made the house shake is making many wonder what it was.

KHON received numerous reports about the incident around 2:45 p.m. on Feb. 16.

The Honolulu Fire Department responded to a call in Niu Valley after a resident reported that they heard a loud boom and felt his house shake.

According to HFD, there were no signs of a rock fall and nobody was injured so they closed the case.

KHON also reached out to the U.S. Army and they said it wasn’t them.

Along with the Army, Hawaii Emergency Management Agency said they received calls about the incident and spoke with their partners but were unable to figure out what it was.

We also reached out to Hickam and are waiting for a response back.

Our weatherman Justin Cruz said it couldn’t be thunder.

So what was it?

Our team is still investigating, trying to find out what was the root of this occurrence.