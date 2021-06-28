Honolulu residents urged to give input on storm water issues

FILE – This June 19, 2017 file photo shows a person working on a laptop in North Andover, Mass. The U.S. internet won’t get overloaded by spikes in traffic from the millions of Americans now working from home to discourage the spread of the new coronavirus, experts say. But connections could stumble for many if too many family members try to videoconference at the same time. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola, File)

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The City and County of Honolulu has opened two surveys to collect public input on Oahu storm water management to help the city develop a Storm Water Master Plan. The survey allows the public to mark the locations of local storm water concerns like flooding and stream maintenance and weigh in on priorities like water quality, flood prevention and infrastructure needs.

“We urge more local residents to participate in providing feedback for the Storm Water Master Planning process,” said Roger Babcock, Jr., P.E., Ph.D., director and chief engineer of DFM. “Storm water management is one of the most important problems facing our island today, and crafting a plan that incorporates the needs of all O‘ahu stakeholders is a great priority.”

The survey is open until July 16 and can be accessed here. Residents can also request a paper survey by calling (808) 768-3220.

For more information on the long-term storm water master plan, visit this website.