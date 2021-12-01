Honolulu residents lose daily routine over water issues, community steps up to help

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Aliamanu Military Reservation resident Frances Paulino has dealt with a fuel-like odor since Saturday, Nov. 20.

She said everything from brushing her teeth to doing the laundry has changed since then.

“Anxiety is high, stress is high, daily routines are pretty much non-existent, there’s no real routine anymore.” Frances paulino, Aliamanu Military Reservation Resident

“It’s usually, ‘Hey I used the washer, I’m going to turn on the faucet and wash my hands,’ so now you have to catch yourself before you do those things, it’s like your thought process is there but it’s altered,” Paulino explained.

Staff at Planet Fitness are offering their facilities for the military and their family to use in light of the water situation. It could not come at a better time for residents in the area who are looking to stay clean and hydrated.

“We got clean drinking fountain water they want to utilize, we have showers, we have eight showers, women’s and men’s locker room.” Ruben Yanez, Planet Fitness Hawaii regional manager

“I didn’t think about it twice, it’s like, ‘Hey you know, we need help,'” Yanez added. “I was like, ‘Yeah, you know we can definitely help you guys out, we’re here for you guys, we’re here for the community.'”

Military and their families will be asked to show proof of COVID-19 vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test to be allowed into Planet Fitness. Paulino said she is thankful for the community support and wants everyone to stick together.

“I’m so proud of everybody for doing what they’re doing under the circumstances, and I just wanna let them know that you are strong, you are able and we will get through this,” Paulino said.