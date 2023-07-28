Calendar and hourglass on office desk table. With copy space. Shot with ISO64.

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Homeowners are able to file a home exemption with the Real Property Assessment Division in order to receive up to $160,000 on their property assessment and taxes.

Bill 40 (2022) CD1, FD1, signed into law by Mayor Blangiardi, has raised the home exemption amount to $120,000 for Honolulu homeowners under the age of 65 and $160,000 for those over the age of 65.

Homeowners taking over a property from a previous claimant or a surviving owner of said claimant must file a replacement claim to avoid losing the exemption. A change in location of the principal home is also merit for another claim to be filed.

If change in ownership or relocation is not reported after 30 days, homeowners may be subject to back taxes and a civil penalty for each year the change went unreported.

To file a Home Exemption claim, visit realpropertyhonolulu.com. You can file your claim on the website or download a copy of the claim form and mail it or hand-deliver it to the RPAD office. A verification of age is required to file for the Home Exemption claim, such as a driver’s license or a birth certificate.

The home exemption is granted based on seniority of age, according to the RPAD, for all owners with a claim on record.

The deadline to file is Oct. 2 and the exemption will take effect July 1 of next year.