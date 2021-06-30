Honolulu rent, utility relief program paused to process applications

Local News

by: Web Staff

Posted: / Updated:

(Getty Images)

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The City and County of Honolulu Rental and Utility Relief Program was paused on Wednesday, June 30, to allow community partners to process applications.

The pause is temporary, according to officials, and funds are being distributed to landlords and utility companies.

The program helped 4,400 Oahu households with over $36 million in rent and utility support in its first three months, officials said. A reopening date will be announced after the City and its partners finish evaluating the current round of applications.

Residents who are at or below 80% of Oahu’s median income will be eligible when the program reopens.
Click here for more information on income levels, eligibility or to sign up for a notification when the portal reopens.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Hawaii News

More Local News

Trending Stories