Honolulu rent, utility relief program paused to process applications

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The City and County of Honolulu Rental and Utility Relief Program was paused on Wednesday, June 30, to allow community partners to process applications.

The pause is temporary, according to officials, and funds are being distributed to landlords and utility companies.

The program helped 4,400 Oahu households with over $36 million in rent and utility support in its first three months, officials said. A reopening date will be announced after the City and its partners finish evaluating the current round of applications.

Residents who are at or below 80% of Oahu’s median income will be eligible when the program reopens.

Click here for more information on income levels, eligibility or to sign up for a notification when the portal reopens.