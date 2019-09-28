Honolulu ranks in top 10 safest cities for pedestrians

HONOLULU (KHON2) — In the era of the car, where everyone competes for the closest parking spots to avoid a longer trek, where people hop in their SUV and drive half a mile to the store, a new movement is starting-people are learning how to walk.

Many Americans are trading their commute on wheels for treading on foot and, as it turns out, that choice is pretty good for their health.

According to Harvard Medical School, a brisk walk can mitigate the impact of genes that promote weight gain. Walking can also lower risk of breast cancer in women, soothe arthritic joint pain, increase immune system function, and reduce cravings for sugary snacks.

And walking doesn’t just promote physical well being, it can benefit mental health too, as walking can improve overall mood.

Of course, health benefits aside, walking is only as safe as the drivers around you allow. Some cities are a paradise found when it comes to walking, and lucky you, we located them with our research. If you live in any of the cities below, you won the bipedal bingo.

Top cities for pedestrians:

New York City, NY Plano, TX Lincoln, NE Chandler, AZ Irvine, CA

6.Irving, TX Atlanta, GA Gilbert, AZ Aurora, CO Honolulu, HI

To get the rankings, TermLife2Go looked at the 100 most populated cities. Then compared the number of pedestrian deaths to the number of workers age 16 or older in each of those cities to find which states are the safest for potential pedestrian commuters.

Notable correlations and key findings:

The lowest pedestrian death rates in America belong to New York City, making it the safest city for pedestrians.

New York City boasts 12,750 miles of sidewalk, making it a pedestrian paradise.3 The statistics back up the walkability factor too: 55% of New Yorkers in the Big Apple don’t even own a car.4 And why would they? With all that sidewalk and excellent public transportation, cars are more of a luxury than a necessity.

Arizona has two of the safest cities in the top 10: Gilbert (#8) and Chandler (#6)-and they’re right next to each other.

Certainly, Chandler and Gilbert are two wonderfully safe towns for walking around. However, the low pedestrian death rates in these sun-baked cities are likely due to walkers staying inside to avoid soaring summer temps. Nobody wants to walk outside when it’s 115°.

Texas has two cities in the top 10: Plano (#2) and Irving (#6). They’re also right next to each other.

There was a tie for 10th-place between Honolulu, HI, and Virginia Beach, VA.