Honolulu ranks in the top ten for 2022’s ‘Most Glamorous Cities in the U.S.’

HONOLULU (KHON2) –A new study ranked 2022’s most glamorous cities and Honolulu ranked in the top 10.

LawnStarter ranked 200 of the U.S. largest cities on 35 indicators of exclusivity such as household wealth, access to Michelin-starred restaurants, and Fashion Week Participation.

The city coming in first is San Francisco, California, second is New York, New York, third is Miami, Florida, and coming in tenth is Honolulu, Hawaii.

Find out whether your city has the “it” factor in our ranking below, followed by some highlights, lowlights, and expert tips.

The article stated most major U.S. cities landed at the top of their list because the land of high-rises is where you’ll find restaurants and shopping with equally towering prices.

Lawnstarter stated big populations generally mean more people to impress, more local wealth and greater demand for the finer things in life.

Honolulu came in fourth out of 200 cities with most luxury fashion stores per square mile, and came in second with most luxury jewelry stores per square mile.

One characteristic not often associated with beauty is climate. The study showed nearly all of the cities that placed in the top 10 of their Beauty category have warm or hot year-round weather.

They said the connection between beauty and warm weather is unclear, but if you want to be appreciated for good looks, they recomending to head to lower latitudes.

To read LawnStarter’s full article on the most glamourous cities in 2022 head to their website.