Honolulu ranks 2nd to last in new study ‘Best Cities for Remote Workers’

HONOLULU (KHON2) — LawnStarter released a list of top cities best suited for remote workers and Honolulu came in second to last.

Out of 194 cities ranked, Honolulu was ranked at 193, just one spot above last which was Salinas, California.

Download the KHON2 app for iOS or Android to stay informed of Hawaii’s breaking news

The article states they took into consideration remote job opportunities, internet connectivity, cost of living, and availability of personal workspace.

Honolulu ranked low when it came to the cost of living vs the amount one would get working from home.

The city also ranked low on the average amount of available space in one person’s house to convert it into a work from home office.

Coming in first was Frisco, Texas, then Naperville, Illinois and third was Dallas, Texas.

Since the start of the pandemic, working from home remotely was considered normal, as businesses closed their doors and switched to zoom calls and online meetings.

But telecommuting long-term is new territory for many, requiring both organizations and employees to adjust.

According to LawnStarter the leading companies for remote work are Apple, Microsoft and now Twitter.

Now that 2022 is here, many companies have opted to keep their employees working from home and even expanded with more online positions, said LawnStarter.

Find more COVID-19 news: cases, vaccinations on our Coronavirus News page

According to the article, nearly half of U.S. full-time employees were fully or partly working remotely in September 2021, and more than nine in 10 remote workers hope to keep telecommuting beyond the pandemic, according to a recent Gallup poll.