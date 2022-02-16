Honolulu ranked one of the worst cities for motorcycle accidents: Study

This photo provided by Miranda Thompson shows the scene where several motorcycles and a pickup truck collided on a rural, two-lane highway Friday, June 21, 2019 in Randolph, N.H. New Hampshire State Police said a 2016 Dodge 2500 pickup truck collided with the riders on U.S. 2 Friday evening. The cause of the deadly collision is not yet known. The pickup truck was on fire when emergency crews arrived. (Miranda Thompson via AP)

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A new study came out ranking the worst cities for motorcycle drivers and Hawaii came in at number 15.

In the study by O’Sullivan Personal Injury Law Firm, it was estimated that 27 crashes happen per 100,000 residents resulting in 94 deaths.

They looked at motorcycle crashes from 2000 through 2019 and compared the time of day of the crash, the severity of the crash and if the motorist was impaired.

They found most fatal motorcycle crashes happen in the early evening, rising at noon and peaking at 5 p.m.

The study reports nearly a third of motorcycle riders that crashed had some level of alcohol in their system at the time of their crash. They said this number is higher than drivers of other types of vehicles.

Forty-two percent of motorcycle riders in fatal crashes were not wearing helmets and the study said those who choose to ride without a helmet are at a higher risk of death than those who do not.

Speed was a factor in 36% of fatal motorcycle crashes and 26% of motorcycle riders who crashed did not have a valid license at the time of the accident.

They offered some tips to riders to help avoid getting in an accident:

Wear high-visibility reflective riding gear (including helmets, jackets, vests, gloves), especially at night.

Avoid riding in the blind spots of other vehicles.

Add LED lights or other lights to your motorcycle.

Tips for vehicle drivers when sharing the road with motorcyclists are:

Maintain a safe distance when driving behind a motorcycle.

Give motorcycle riders room when passing them.

Pay extra attention to motorcycle riders at intersections, when making a left turn or when changing lanes.

To read the full report or to find more helpful tips click here.