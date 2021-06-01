Honolulu Rainbow Film Festival to feature Asian, LGBTQ cinema

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu Rainbow Film Festival (HRFF) will go virtual in 2021 and host an online event from Friday, July 30, to Sunday, Aug. 15, on the Honolulu Gay and Lesbian Cultural Foundation’s website.

The event is free and will use an interactive talk-story event and films to focus on recent anti-Asian sentiment and the opportunities and challenges that Hawaii’s LGBTQ community has faced during the pandemic.

[Hawaii news on the go–LISTEN to KHON 2GO weekday mornings at 7:30 a.m.]

The HRFF will be the host of the 2021 Asia Pacific Queer Film Festival Alliance Short Film Festival (APQFFA). Viewers from around the globe can see the best short films from the Asia Pacific region during the Festival.

“In a year of unprecedented discrimination and violence against Asians here in the United States and around the world, we take special pride in raising the visibility of our Asian and Pacific lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer, mahu and intersex community through the creative medium of film.” Dean Hammer, Honolulu Gay and Lesbian Cultural foundation board president and programming chair

Two prizes will be awarded at the festival:

APQFFA Grand Prize: $1,000 awarded by a jury of participating festival programmers.

Audience Award: $500 awarded to the piece with the highest view count.

The HRFF is one of the world’s longest continually-running LGBTQ film festivals. Click here to stream the films for free starting on July 30.