HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu Authority for Rapid Transportation said they have voted to support building the rail only to the Civic Center for now as they continue to look for money that could fund a route to Ala Moana Center.

Before any changes to the route can be made, HART said a full recovery plan is needed by the end of June for the feds.

The board projection estimated that a shortened rail route would cost $9.1 billion.

“The public will have an idea of exactly what we think it’s going to be,” said HART Board Chairperson Colleen Hanabusa. “It doesn’t mean that we and HART’s recovery plan are going to be identical simply because we don’t know what their final figures are going to be.”

The Federal Transit Administration has said, unless it gets the new plan by the summer deadline, it will not release any more of the $744 million left in federal funding.