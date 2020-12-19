Honolulu rail project will have new leadership in 2021

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A big change is coming for Honolulu’s rail project as a new leader is set to take over the Honolulu Authority for Rapid Transportation (HART) on Jan. 1, 2021.
The HART Board of Directors voted to accept the new candidate during a meeting on Thursday, Dec. 17.
A spokesperson from HART says that the new leader is scheduled to take over as interim executive director and CEO on Jan. 1.
The person was accepted by a vote of 8-1. The candidate’s name is not being released.
Andrew Robbins, the current CEO and executive director of HART, has a 3-year employment agreement that expires on Dec. 31, 2020.
