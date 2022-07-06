HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu Authority for Rapid Transportation said it received an additional $70 million on Tuesday, from the Federal Transit Administration’s Full Funding Grant Agreement.

The grant agreement was secured by Senator Brian Schatz and the Hawaii Congressional Delegation in 2021 as part of the $1.9 trillion American Recovery Plan Act, according to HART.

“We appreciate the confidence in HART that is shown with the award of this grant. These funds will certainly help us achieve our construction milestones.” HART EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR AND CEO LORI KAHIKINA, P.E.

HART said it worked closely with the FTA and the City’s Department of Transportation Services on the grant application process necessary for the release of the funds.

According to HART, the release of the funds occurred soon after the submission of HART’s 2022 Recovery Plan to the FTA but was not dependent upon the recovery plan.