Honolulu Rail may cost almost $11.4B, not open for full service until 2031

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu Rail project could cost nearly $11.4 billion and take until 2031 to be open for full-route service. That is according to documents posted on Friday, March 12, by the Honolulu Authority for Rapid Transit (HART).

Always Investigating first reported Rail’s estimated cost jump on Thursday, March 11.

The hike in the estimated price of Rail means HART’s budget gap grew by $1 billion and widened the budget shortfall to about $3 billion.

The “Revised Schedule and Estimate at Completion” revealed on Friday ahead of next week’s board meeting cites the bids for the city center segment as a main source of the cost hike, along with other project delays.

