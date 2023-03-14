HONOLULU (KHON2) — Residents will soon have the chance to ride the rail this year, according to Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi.

After years of delays and discussion, Blangiardi stated during his 2023 State of the City address on Tuesday that the rail project is on track for an interim opening this July.

Check out more news from around Hawaii

“The rail presented an immediate challenge to my leadership responsibilities and obligations as mayor,” said Blangiardi.

The opening will allow service from East Kapolei to the Aloha Stadium.

By the summer of 2025, Blangiardi said the City is scheduled to provide ridership past Pearl Harbor and the Daniel K. Inouye International Airport.

Get Hawaii’s latest morning news delivered to your inbox, sign up for News 2 You

“On day one we’ll connect rail riders from West Oahu with their destinations further east by meeting every train in Halawa, just 20 short minutes after it leaves Kapolei, with express bus service that takes riders Downtown and to the University of Hawaii Manoa,” Blangiardi explained.