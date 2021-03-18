Honolulu rail authority CEO says another delay possible

HONOLULU (AP) — The interim executive director of Honolulu’s rail authority has said that the project could be in for another delay.

Honolulu Authority for Rapid Transportation Interim CEO Lori Kahikina says some train wheels do not properly fit track crossings in some sections of the project.

When officials broke ground on the project in 2011, it was expected to be finished by 2019 at a cost of $5.5 billion.

Now estimates are expected to top $12 billion and it’s not due to be finished until at  least 2033.

Kahikina estimates the train wheel problems could potentially delay the rail project’s interim service for a year.

