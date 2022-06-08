HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu Prosecutor’s office is looking to beef up its staffing. However, attracting new deputy prosecutors continue to be a challenge.

“If you want to hire the best, you’ve got to pay them more,” said Honolulu Prosecuting Attorney Steve Alm.

When compared to the other counties, Honolulu’s deputy prosecutor’s are paid the least.

“Every year a couple of people would quit, because they’d say that person makes more than me, that’s not fair,” said Alm.

Alm went to the Honolulu City Council to push for more funding and he got it, putting $556,000 in the City’s budget for salaries. However more pay isn’t the only thing Alm is hoping will attract more attorney’s to his office. He also has a partnership with the William S. Richardson School of Law helping students who are interested in prosecution get real-world experience.

Ethan Chun, a second-year law student, is seeing what it’s like to be a deputy prosecutor in real-time.

“Just wanting to make sure that the community that I grew up in and that I love is like a safe place for my grandparents, my parents, and hopefully one day my kids,” Chun said.

Students taking part in the prosecution clinic get to call witnesses and help build cases behind the scenes. This spring, 16 students signed up.

“This is basically my first week and it’s been really interesting just seeing how everything gets done,” Chun said. “Especially in the division I’m in where it’s more of we get the case from the beginning to the end.”

It’s efforts like this that has the prosecutor’s office hopeful it will attract the best candidates for the job.

“It’s all working together toward that goal of doing justice and restoring trust to this office,” Alm said.