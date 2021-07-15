Honolulu prosecutors defend charges against 3 HPD officers in connection to teenager’s death

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Prosecutors filed a motion on Thursday, July 15, to defend the charges against the three Honolulu Police Department (HPD) officers charged in connection to the shooting death of a 16-year-old boy.

The lawyers for the officers had asked the judge to dismiss the case. They said the officers can only be charged by a grand jury and not through a preliminary hearing at district court.

Prosecutors filed a motion that said district courts have the power to rule in such matters.

A judge will rule on the motions on Tuesday, July 16, and decide if there is enough evidence for the case to go to trial.