Honolulu prosecutor to discuss Sharon Har’s DUI case after judge dismisses charges

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Honolulu Prosecuting Attorney Steve Alm is scheduled to hold a news conference regarding Sharon Har’s DUI case at 2 p.m. Tuesday.

On Monday, Har’s case was dismissed following a court hearing, which included testimony by police officers. Alm released a statement expressing disappointment in Judge Hartley’s ruling.

Get Hawaii’s latest morning news delivered to your inbox, sign up for News 2 You

The state lawmaker, who represents Kapolei and Makakilo, was arrested on Feb. 22, 2021 on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol after police said she was going the wrong way on S. Beretania St. near Piikoi St.

Body cam footage reveals Har refusing to take the sobriety test. Below is an excerpt of that night:

Officer: “I also smell a slight smell of alcohol on your breath. Because of that I’m gonna have my partner ask if you’d like to participate in the standardized sobriety test.”

Har: “I don’t want to.”

Officer: “Let me explain first, let me explain. If you refuse to take the test.”

Har: “Just take me in.”

Officer: “My understanding is you’re refusing to take the field sobriety test.”

Har: “I’m sorry.”

Watch the video of the arrest below:

Har has since apologized for the arrest and said she was battling an upper respiratory illness; she also said she had taken cold medicine with codeine and then had a beer with dinner.

Har gave a tearful apology at the House Chamber on Feb. 24, 2021, days after she was arrested. Her apology, however, raised more questions about the decisions she made that night.

Find more COVID-19 news: cases, vaccinations on our Coronavirus News page

“It’s obvious that that decision coupled with my medication and my long work hours was something that I would regret for the rest of my life,” she said.