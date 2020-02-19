Honolulu prosecutor candidates will take part in a public forum

Some of the candidates running for Honolulu prosecutor will take part in a forum next week, and you are invited. It is taking place next Thursday at Leeward Community College. RJ Brown, Jackie Esser, and Tae Kim will be participating. Megan Kau will not be there because of a previous engagement.

