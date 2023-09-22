HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu Prosecutor said he wants to restore trust in their department and is taking allegations of misconduct seriously. This comes after a Deputy Prosecutor was fired on Tuesday.

The former Deputy Prosecutor was captain of the Elder Abuse Unit, and was the Prosecutor for the “Juan Baron” murder case.

Baron is accused of killing 73-year-old “Gary Ruby” at Ruby’s Hawaii Loa Ridge home last year.

Baron’s defense team filed a motion to dismiss the case, citing prosecutorial misconduct, alleging the former Deputy Prosecutor showed evidence to the public during presentations.

“We’re going to look into it, and we’re going to take action and that can include firing somebody if we think what they’ve done warrants it based on looking at all the circumstances, we will take action and hold people accountable,” said Prosecuting Attorney Steve Alm.

Another Prosecutor will be assigned to the Baron case.

The next hearing on the case is scheduled for Oct. 24.