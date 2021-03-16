Honolulu Prosecuting Attorney warns public of man on alleged sex assault spree

HONOLULU (KHON2) – A 37-year-old man has allegedly gone on a sexual assault spree this month in Downtown Honolulu.

Honolulu Prosecuting Attorney Steve Alm sent out a warning to the public on Tuesday, March 16.

Randy Jacob has been arrested six times since March 3. He is alleged to have groped women’s breasts and buttocks without their consent in four of those incidents, and in the fifth incident, Jacob is alleged to have grabbed a woman by the arm, attempting to pull her close to him.

The Prosecutor’s Office said these incidents happened in the area between Longs on Bishop St. and the Frank F. Fasi Municipal Building.

Jacob’s sixth arrest was for an alleged theft from a store on Fort Street Mall.

He has been arrested and charged with the following counts:

Arrested on March 3, 2021 and charged with one count of Theft in the Fourth Degree

Arrested on March 5, 2021 and charged with one count of Harassment

Arrested on March 8, 2021 and charged with one count of Sex Assault 4

Arrested on March 11, 2021 and charged with one count of Sex Assault 4

Arrested on March 13, 2021 and charged with one count of Sex Assault 4

Arrested on March 16, 2021 and facing one count of Sex Assault 4

The Department of the Prosecuting Attorney said each time Jacob appeared in court for these arrests, they argued for him to be held in custody or committed to mental health treatment.

In August 2020, however, the Hawaii Supreme Court had issued its Order Re: Petty Misdemeanor, Misdemeanor, and Felony Defendants regarding the holding of suspects in custody.

Following this Order, Jacob has been released after each of his arrests since Sexual Assault in the Fourth Degree is not one of the offenses excluded from the Order.

“It is imperative that people like Jacob be held in custody or committed to mental health

treatment, whichever is appropriate, in order to protect the public,” Alm said. “I am calling upon

the Supreme Court to amend the Order so innocent people are not re-victimized while their

charges are pending. To achieve that, the Department of the Prosecuting Attorney will be filing a Motion with the Supreme Court to amend the Order.”

Alm said in the meantime, police will be stepping up patrols in the Downtown Honolulu area. He advised people to be cautious of their surroundings.

Jacob is presumed innocent until proven guilty.