Honolulu Prosecutor: Fatal shooting of Lindani Myeni justified; no charges will be filed against HPD officers

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Honolulu Prosecuting Attorney Steve Alm held a press conference on Wednesday regarding the fatal officer-involved shooting of 29-year-old Lindani Myeni.

Alm said the use of deadly force was justified in the April 14 police shooting and will not file charges against any of the three HPD officers involved.

Myeni’s widow filed a wrongful death lawsuit in late April against the City and HPD officers involved in his death. The lawsuit says responding officers were motivated by racial discrimination.

New video released this month shows the moments leading up to a deadly police-involved shooting in Nuuanu. Attorneys for Myeni’s wife published the doorbell, 911 call and unredacted bodycam footage online, claiming that it shows an entirely different story than the one HPD presented.

Alm also plans to address the officer-involved shooting of a 16-year-old boy who was shot and killed on April 5 while allegedly driving a stolen vehicle that police said was involved in a crime spree.

Last week, three officers charged in the fatal shooting of Iremamber Sykap made their first appearance in court on Friday, June 25. Their arrival was surrounded by hundreds of supporters. Crowds shouted as the officers were led into court, “Free the three!”

Prosecutors said video evidence does not match what officers said in the police report. Prosecutors charged the officers even though a grand jury declined to do so. This did not sit well with their supporters, who included State and City lawmakers.

“So I’m asking Prosecuting Attorney Alm to consider his ways, to consider what he’s doing here, there’s a lot of irregularities,” said Councilmember Heidi Tsuneyoshi.

Alm sent a statement saying, “If I, or a deputy prosecutor who worked for me, were suspected of committing a crime, I would not expect that person or myself to get a pass. Supporting HPD, while also holding accountable those few who break the law, is only fair and is the right thing to do.”

The police officers union (SHOPO) was joined by other labor unions to support the officers. They also plan to be at the preliminary hearing, which is scheduled for July 20.