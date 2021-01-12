Honolulu Prosecuting Attorney Steve Alm unveils 100-day plan

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Newly elected Honolulu Prosecuting Attorney Steve Alm is holding a news conference to unveil his 100-day plan to reform the Department of the Prosecuting attorney.

Alm enters the role at a critical time when public trust in the office hangs in the balance following the criminal scandal involving former Deputy Prosecutor Katherine Kealoha.

Along with unveiling his plan, Alm is also expected to introduce his new deputies and division chiefs.