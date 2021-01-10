Honolulu Prosecuting Attorney Steve Alm unveils 100-day plan Tuesday

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Honolulu Prosecuting Attorney Steve Alm will be unveiling his 100-day plan to reform the Department of the Prosecuting attorney on Tuesday.

Alm ran for and won the job in the last election on a platform of restoring public trust in the office.

He will also introduce his new deputies and division chiefs.

The department has been operating under a cloud over the past few years because of the criminal scandal involving former deputy prosecutor Katherine Kealoha.

Alm’s predecessor Keith Kaneshiro went on paid leave in March 2019 after being named a target of the federal investigation of Kealoha and never returned to the job.

First deputy Chasid Sapolu went on paid leave in december 2018 after being named a subject of the investigation.