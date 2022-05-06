HONOLULU (KHON2) — Officials stated that due to current COVID-19 cases at Halawa Correctional Facility, inmate visitations have been canceled this weekend.

The Department of Public Safety (PSD) said that active COVID cases have resulted in housing units being placed on quarantine and isolation status. The facility will be conducting necessary COVID-19 testing in accordance with their Pandemic Response Plan to prevent any potential spread of the coronavirus.

A COVID-19 testing inmate report is updated every Wednesday on the PSD website.

A COVID-19 testing inmate report updated by the Department of Public Safety on May 3, 2022. (Department of Public Safety)

Inmate visitation will be canceled at both the Medium Security Facility and the Special Needs Facility on May 7 and May 8.