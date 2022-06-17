HONOLULU (KHON2) — Happening this weekend in Honolulu is a Pride Bar Crawl. Prices vary between $20 to $25 and include two drinks or shots, drink specials, waived cover at certain venues, access to crawl map and custom pride badge with vouchers.

A portion of the proceeds will be donated to the Trevor Project, which is the world’s largest prevention and crisis organization for LGBTQ young people.

Download the free KHON2 app for iOS or Android to stay informed on the latest news

Another important aspect of pride is meeting and expanding the needs of this community. The Trevor Project’s mission is to end suicide among lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer and questioning young people.

Their vision is to see a world where all LGBTQ young people see a bright future for themselves. Currently their goal is to serve 1.8 million crisis contacts annually by the end of their 25th year while continuing to innovate their core services.

According to their findings, around 7,000 LGBTQ youth in Hawaii seriously consider suicide, something they want to greatly decrease.

Events like Pride Bar Crawls, Pride Parades, lighting up buildings in the Pride Flag do make a difference to so many LGBTQ people.

Get more coronavirus news: COVID vaccines, boosters and Safe Travels information

For more information on the Pride bar Crawl happening in Honolulu this weekend, head to Eventbrite’s website.