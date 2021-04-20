Honolulu police won’t release footage from shooting of teen in McCully

HONOLULU (AP) — The Honolulu Police Department will not release body camera footage worn by the officers who shot and killed a 16-year-old boy because juveniles were involved.

Spokeswoman Sarah Yoro says the department also won’t release 911 recordings from the shooting earlier this month. Yoro didn’t immediately answer questions seeking additional information.

Police say 16-year-old Iremamber Sykap was driving a stolen car that was linked to a crime spree. Police say the others in the car ranged in age from 14 to 22.

Chief Susan Ballard has said previously the department was reviewing footage from more than 50 body cameras.