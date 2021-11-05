Honolulu police warn residents to watch out for ‘porch pirates’ this holiday season

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu Police Department (HPD) and CrimeStoppers are reminding the public to watch out for “porch pirates” this holiday season.

Police have already received reports of packages being stolen from front doors shortly after they are delivered. Below are some safety tips to prevent your packages from being stolen.

Download the KHON2 app for iOS or Android to stay informed of Hawaii’s breaking news

For online orders, provide specific delivery instructions, such as to leave the package in a specific location. Sign up for tracking to monitor when packages are out for delivery. Consider having packages held at the delivery facility and pick it up in person. Ask your neighbor to be on the lookout for your package when you’re not home. Invest in a security camera to see when packages are delivered. HPD says cameras are also a good visual deterrent for thieves.

Call police if you see any suspicious people or vehicles on your street, and pay attention to vehicles that look like they’re following delivery trucks. To report an incident, you can also call CrimeStoppers at (808) 955-8300.