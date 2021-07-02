Honolulu police warn hikers of citations, arrests on Haiku Stairs

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu Police Department is reminding hikers that although social media posts and websites continue to promote Haiku Stairs, the trail remains illegal. It has been closed since 1987.

Violators may be cited and arrested, facing a fine of up to $1,000 and/or 30 days imprisonment.

Between June 16 and June 30, police have issued more than 70 citations and have made five arrests, including a person known to guide hikers up the stairs.

HPD encourages everyone to enjoy Oahu’s trails that are legally open to the public.