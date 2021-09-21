Honolulu police warn businesses of recent burglaries involving key lockboxes

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Honolulu police warned local business owners who use lockboxes to refrain from leaving spare keys inside them following an increase of recent burglaries.

On Tuesday, Sept. 21, CrimeStoppers and the Honolulu Police Department said there were recent cases involving a suspect who broke open key lockboxes and used the key to enter the business.

Business owners were advised to have a designated employee be in possession of spare keys and to adjust delivery times to when an employee is working.

“[A lockbox] makes for an easy target. It’s basically a red flag. It sticks out like a sore thub as you drive by and you see these lockboxes.” Sgt. Chris Kim, Honolulu CrimeStoppers

Anyone with information about the recent business burglaries is asked to call CrimeStoppers at (808) 955-8300. The public may also send anonymous web tips here.