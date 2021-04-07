Honolulu police urge public to be vigilant, provide tips on how to be good witness

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Following the investigation into Monday’s police shooting in Moiliili, officials want to remind the public to stay vigilant and be a good witness.

Honolulu CrimeStoppers says criminals are getting more brazen.

“These criminals, they go out and they’re actually hunting,” said Sgt. Chris Kim, coordinator of the Honolulu CrimeStoppers. “They’re looking for people. They’re looking for that next opportunity.”

For those who are around to witness one of these violent crimes, CrimeStoppers wants to discourage getting involved. However, they do want to encourage being a good witness.

“Pay attention to the way they look, the way they walk, the way they talk. Any scars, marks, or tattoos. Any type of distinguishing characteristic that would actually help with investigation. If you’re able to get a cell phone video, great. Take the video, but don’t put yourself in harm’s way while getting that footage,” Sgt. Kim said.

Honolulu Police Department provides tips on how to be a good witness

CrimeStoppers says, criminal activity seems to be on the rise with more attention on social media and community advocates agree.

“There’s a general feeling that there has been a significant increase in both property crime and violent crime,” said Michael Kitchens, creator of Stolen Stuff Hawaii. “I’ve seen more comments about being concerned about their kupuna being able to walk down the streets in safety. They’re also worried about just being able to walk down the street with their purse on their shoulders,” Kitchens said.

As brazen criminals continue to leave their mark, officials have another reminder.

“Just pay attention to your surroundings, be vigilant. Be very mindful about where you’re going to park, where you’re going to be at certain times of the night. Try and stay in heavily trafficked areas. Just be aware that times have changed now and criminals are being more brazen and they’re always looking for targets,” said Sgt. Kim.