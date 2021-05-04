Honolulu police to update public on recent officer-involved shootings

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu Police Department is expected to give an update on recent fatal officer-involved shootings on Wednesday, May 5.

That is on the agenda for the police commission meeting.

The shooting on Monday, April 5, killed a 16-year-old suspect after a police pursuit from east Oahu to the McCully area.

Officers shot and killed Lindani Myeni after responding to a burglary call in Nuuanu on Wednesday, April 14, after Myeni got into a physical altercation with the officers.

Discussion and a possible decision on naming an interim police chief are also on the agenda after Chief Susan Ballard announced she will retire on Tuesday, June 1.