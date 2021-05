HONOLULU (KHON2) — Nearly two dozen gambling machines, cash and drugs were seized from an illegal game room in Kaka’ako, according to the Honolulu Police Department.

It is unclear whether an arrest was made.

The search warrant was executed by the District 1 Crime Reduction Unit with the assistance of the Narcotics/Vice Division, Specialized Services Division and District 1 fourth watch officers.

To report illegal gambling, call the Narcotics/Vice 24-hour hotline at 723-3933.