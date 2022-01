HONOLULU (KHON2) — From New Year’s Eve to New Year’s Day, the Honolulu Police Department arrested one person for illegal fireworks violations.

There were 32 citations issued.

Honolulu police seized more than 450 pounds of illegal fireworks from a Kailua home on New Year’s Eve. A 43-year-old woman was cited.

Police reported they got about 800 fireworks related calls.