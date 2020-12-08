EWA BEACH, Hawaii (KHON2) — Honolulu Police seized illegal fireworks from Ewa Beach over the weekend after an off-duty officer observed aerials being set off in the area.
[Hawaii news on the go–LISTEN to KHON 2GO weekday mornings at 7:30 a.m.]
Police are asking the public to report illegal activity by calling 911.
No additional details are available at this time.
Latest Stories on KHON2
- City Council asks Mayor to revise tier system to help small businesses
- Family reunited with 442nd Bronze Star Medal they never knew was lost
- Honolulu police seize illegal fireworks after off-duty officer observes aerials being set off
- Local adopter’s pet story earns $50,000 grant for Maui Humane Society
- Incoming mayors want looser Safe Travels restrictions