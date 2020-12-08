Honolulu police seize illegal fireworks after off-duty officer observes aerials being set off

EWA BEACH, Hawaii (KHON2) — Honolulu Police seized illegal fireworks from Ewa Beach over the weekend after an off-duty officer observed aerials being set off in the area.

Illegal fireworks were recovered in Ewa Beach this weekend after an off-duty officer observed aerials being set off in the area. If you see illegal activity in your neighborhood, please call 911. #HonoluluPD #cchnl — Honolulu Police (@honolulupolice) December 8, 2020

Police are asking the public to report illegal activity by calling 911.

No additional details are available at this time.