Honolulu police seize illegal fireworks after off-duty officer observes aerials being set off

EWA BEACH, Hawaii (KHON2) — Honolulu Police seized illegal fireworks from Ewa Beach over the weekend after an off-duty officer observed aerials being set off in the area.

Police are asking the public to report illegal activity by calling 911.

No additional details are available at this time.

