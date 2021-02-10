Honolulu police seek public’s help in locating missing person

HONOLULU (KHON2) — CrimeStoppers and the Honolulu Police Department are seeking the public’s assistance in locating Tory Anne Nakayama.
Nakayama was last heard from entering the Maile Pillbox trail on Tuesday, Feb. 9, at approximately 2:00 p.m.
Tory is described as as being 5-foot-2, weighing 120 pounds and having brown eyes and brown hair. She is possibly wearing black tank top, black and pink shorts and carrying a multi colored Tokidoki backpack.
She is known to frequent this trail and there has not been any contact with her since.