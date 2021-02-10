Honolulu police seek public’s help in locating missing person

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

Courtesy: Honolulu Police Department

HONOLULU (KHON2) — CrimeStoppers and the Honolulu Police Department are seeking the public’s assistance in locating Tory Anne Nakayama.

[Hawaii’s Breaking News–Download the FREE KHON2 app for iOS or Android]

Nakayama was last heard from entering the Maile Pillbox trail on Tuesday, Feb. 9, at approximately 2:00 p.m.

Tory is described as as being 5-foot-2, weighing 120 pounds and having brown eyes and brown hair. She is possibly wearing black tank top, black and pink shorts and carrying a multi colored Tokidoki backpack.

She is known to frequent this trail and there has not been any contact with her since.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories