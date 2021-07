HONOLULU (KHON2) — Honolulu police need your help finding an unknown suspect accused of stealing an automated external defibrillator (AED) at Pearlridge Center. HPD says that on July 3, the AED was stolen from a Down to Earth store at the mall.

Surveillance footage shows the suspects driving off in a 2003 silver Infiniti 4-door sedan, with license plate number C-T384. Police say he may have a tattoo on his right shin.